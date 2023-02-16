ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltrator killed along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara

February 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Srinagar

A joint team of Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area, J&K police said

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

One infiltrator was killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara during an anti-militancy operation, the J&K police said on February 16.

“During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by the Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has killed one infiltrator,” a police spokesman said.

Kupwara shares Line of Control with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A search is still going on,” the spokesmam added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US