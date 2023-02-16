HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infiltrator killed along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara

A joint team of Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area, J&K police said

February 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

One infiltrator was killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara during an anti-militancy operation, the J&K police said on February 16.

“During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by the Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has killed one infiltrator,” a police spokesman said.

Kupwara shares Line of Control with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“A search is still going on,” the spokesmam added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.