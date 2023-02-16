Infiltrator killed along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara

February 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Srinagar

One infiltrator was killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara during an anti-militancy operation, the J&K police said on February 16.

“During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by the Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and the police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has killed one infiltrator,” a police spokesman said.

Kupwara shares Line of Control with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“A search is still going on,” the spokesmam added.