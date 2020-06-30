Infiltration foiled in Kupwara: Army

Srinagar

30 June 2020 14:57 IST

“The intruders group was challenged at Parkian Gali along the LoC but it fled away taking advantage of darkness”, the Army said.

The Army on Tuesday said it foiled an infiltration by at least 6 to 8 armed men from across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Their suspicious movement was spotted on June 29-30 in two groups and “our own troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. The infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness”, the Army said.

