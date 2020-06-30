Other States

Infiltration foiled in Kupwara: Army

Soldiers during a cordon search operation at Kupwara. File

Soldiers during a cordon search operation at Kupwara. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Army on Tuesday said it foiled an infiltration by at least 6 to 8 armed men from across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

“The intruders group was challenged at Parkian Gali along the LoC but it fled away taking advantage of darkness”, the Army said.

Their suspicious movement was spotted on June 29-30 in two groups and “our own troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. The infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness”, the Army said.

