Infiltration bid near LoC in Rajouri: Army

Jammu

08 July 2021 01:51 IST

Terrorist killed, arms and ammunition seized, says Army

The Army foiled a major infiltration bid and killed one infiltrator near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal’s Rajouri on Wednesday.

“A group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the LoC in the Nowshera sector, Rajouri. However, the alert Army troops thwarted it by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire,” Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

He said the Army engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight. “One terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered,” he said.

The Army said war-like stores, including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades were recovered from the terrorist.

“This action by alert troops displays resolve of the Army to thwart any misadventure on the LoC.”