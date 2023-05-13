ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri sector

May 13, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Srinagar

The Army has launched searches for possible recoveries from the area.

PTI

Security forces on Saturday, May 13, 2022foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, officials here said.

They said there was an infiltration bid by terrorists in the early hours in the Uri sector of Baramulla district but it was foiled by the alert troops.

After a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, a quadcopter was flown by the Pakistani side over the scene of the incident, the officials said.

The quadcopter was withdrawn by the Pakistanis after it was fired at by the soldiers of the Indian Army, they said.

The use of the quadcopter brings to the fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pakistan Army in providing assistance during infiltration bids, the officials added.

