ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu & Kashmir's Karnah; one intruder killed

March 24, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Srinagar

“The security forces challenged the intruders and in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed,” officials said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on March 24,” officials said.

“Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning,” the officials said.

“The security forces challenged the intruders and in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed,” they added. “One AK rifle and some ammunition was recovered from the scene,” the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US