Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu & Kashmir's Karnah; one intruder killed

March 24, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Srinagar

“An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on March 24,” officials said.

“Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning,” the officials said.

“The security forces challenged the intruders and in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed,” they added. “One AK rifle and some ammunition was recovered from the scene,” the officials said.