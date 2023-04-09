ADVERTISEMENT

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Poonch

April 09, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on, the officials said.

PTI

An Army soldier stands guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Army troops on April 9, 2023 engaged a group of terrorists in a gunfight after they made an attempt to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The infiltration attempt was foiled in Shahpur sector when army troops guarding the LoC picked up movement of terrorists and challenged them in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

They said an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides which continued for quite some time.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on, the officials said.

