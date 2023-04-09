HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on, the officials said.

April 09, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Poonch/Jammu

PTI
An Army soldier stands guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch. File

An Army soldier stands guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Army troops on April 9, 2023 engaged a group of terrorists in a gunfight after they made an attempt to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The infiltration attempt was foiled in Shahpur sector when army troops guarding the LoC picked up movement of terrorists and challenged them in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

They said an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides which continued for quite some time.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on, the officials said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / LoC tensions

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.