Infighting on in Punjab Congress

Ahead of the Assembly byelection in Punjab, the infighting among Congress leaders has once again come to the fore with a Minister on Saturday accusing the party’s Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa of deliberately “sabotaging the party’s chances”.

Raking up the sensitive issue of the 2015 Bargari sacrilege issue, Mr. Bajwa had recently alleged that the Advocate-General’s office had misled the State government and the Assembly on the withdrawal of the Bargari sacrilege cases from the CBI.

Mr. Bajwa had hit out at Chief Minister Amaridner Singh, accusing him of favouring the “Badals” in the sacrilege case. The Chief Minister though denied making any statement on exonerating Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the sacrilege case.

In a fresh salvo among party leaders, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Saturday accused Mr. Bajwa of “deliberately sabotaging the party ahead of the Assembly byelections”.

“You have mischievously raked up the sensitive issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib when the State government has already questioned the move of the CBI to reopen the case after filing the closure report despite the fact that the investigation had been withdrawn from the central agency by the State. Your design has the potential to harm the Congress so that Capt. Amarinder Singh can be blamed in case this plan succeeds. You are still harbouring the grudge that you were replaced as Punjab Congress Committee chief by Amarinder Singh,” Mr. Tript said.