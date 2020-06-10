Infections among doctors, healthcare staff cause for concern: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR

10 June 2020 22:01 IST

It points to a probable breach in maintaining protection protocols, says Odisha Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed concern over instances of healthcare providers, including doctors, getting infected with CVOID-19 in the State.

This points to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices, Mr. Patnaik told a technical workshop for healthcare personnel through video conferencing.

Fourteen doctors and several paramedical staff tested positive in various hospitals. About 40 Health department employees, including the Chief District Medical Officer of Rayagada district, were asked to undergo home quarantine on Wednesday following detection of a positive case in the CDMO office.

The Chief Minister directed the Health department to ensure that adequate supplies for personal protection and infection control are available at all levels in the field.

Terming healthcare workers as the most valuable asset in the fight against COVID-19, Mr. Patnaik said the State has taken extensive measures for training personnel and purchase of personal protection.

“In this difficult time, you are the heroes for the people. This places an even greater responsibility on you as the conduct and protocols followed by you would set an example,” Mr. Patnaik told the doctors and senior functionaries of medical colleges and COVID hospitals.

“It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to see that that infection control measures and personal protection protocols are scrupulously followed in our health facilities and by our healthcare workers in the field.”

The workshop was organised by the Health department to discuss strengthening of safety measures for healthcare workers.

Emphasising that refresher training on such protocols should be conducted where required, Mr. Patnaik said the State will be able to successfully manage the pandemic with collective effort.

As the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of the pandemic and monsoon-induced communicable diseases, the department should conduct a State-wide integrated campaign for house-to-house active surveillance for COVID-19, co-morbid conditions, tuberculosis, malaria and diarrhoea, Mr. Patnaik said.

Detection of 110 positive cases pushed the State’s total to 3,250 on Wednesday. As 149 patients were discharged, the recoveries stood to 2,282.

The number of active cases stood at 957. Eleven of the positive cases had died so far — nine of COVID-19 and two of other reasons.