Infant mauled by dog in Noida dies, locals protest

A seven-month-old child died after he was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex in Noida, a society representative said on Tuesday.

Anguished over the incident, several locals held a protest outside the society in the morning.

The dog attacked the child inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 p.m. on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said.

"The child was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost him late last night," Yadav told PTI.

He said the police have been informed and are taking action now.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma, the child's parents are construction workers and they were engaged in work at the time of the incident. "They had kept the boy near them. But a stray dog entered the society and bit him, leaving him severely injured," Verma had told PTI on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said. The child died around 11 p.m. on Monday and the police case was lodged around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, they added.

Among the protestors was a group of women who sat on a road outside the society and raised slogans against the local Noida Authority.

A senior Noida Authority official said, "We are coordinating with residential societies and dog shelters to check the menace of dog bites."