Infant deaths: Gujarat CM has no right to continue, says Congress

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in Gujarat over the death of over 15,000 infants during treatment at new-born care units across the State in the past two years, the Congress on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s resignation over the issue.

NHRC tells Rajasthan to explain Kota deaths

“15,013 infants died. Every day 20 infants are dying. The maximum number of infant deaths — 4,322 — in Ahmedabad. This is Amit Shah’s parliamentary constituency. Will the cries of babies be heard? Will anyone raise questions? Will the TV media show courage?” asked Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet.

The data on new-born mortality was given out by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, also the Health Minister, on Tuesday to questions raised by Congress lawmakers in Gujarat. Mr. Patel had said 15,013 of the 1.06 lakh infants admitted to the units during 2018 and 2019 had died during treatment.

Congress MP Amee Yajnik and senior Congress leader from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters outside Parliament that guidelines were issued to the units like keeping two new-borns three metres apart to prevent infection but those were violated.

“But when we visited these centres, we saw babies being put next to each other,” Mr. Gohil said. “The secondmost deaths are reported from Rajkot from where the Chief Minister is elected. He has no right to stay on in the post and should resign.”

Over 100 infants die in two Jodhpur hospitals

Mr. Gohil also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah for not showing ‘sensitivity’ towards the issue.

“When you talk about Gujarat’s social indicators, when you talk about the health system, you see that utmost insensitivity is shown towards them. Over 15,000 infant deaths, the responsibility also lies with the State government to haul up these hospitals, to haul up these healthcare facilities,” Ms. Yajnik said.