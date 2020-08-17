Infant deaths decline 4.6% in Haryana

The Haryana National Health Mission clarified on Monday that 1,208 infants deaths were reported in the State between April and June this year as against 1,264 such deaths during the corresponding period in 2019.
Until 2019, an offline, manual reporting system was in use for compilation of births and deaths. Only limited information was collected in this system and hence age-wise deaths were not captured till 2019, said Dr. P. K. Singh, Additional Chief Registrar, Births and Deaths (Haryana), in a statement.
The Hindu had on August 7 reported about Haryana registering a rise in deaths of infants between April and June 2020 with 1,208 infants deaths reported in these three months as against 828 such deaths during the corresponding period in 2019.
“After analysing the Civil Registration System (CRS) data, total infant deaths between April to June 2019 were 1,264 (660 male and 604 female) and in April to June 2020 are 1,208 (649 male and 559 female), which has shown a decline of 4.6%. An online system of registration of births and deaths was introduced in Haryana in year 2016, but was not used in all the registration centres till year 2019. The office of Registrar, Births and Deaths did not use the online portal for reporting till 2019. From January 2020 onwards, online registration in CRSORGI (Civil Registration System, Office of the Registrar General, India) was made mandatory for all the registration centres in the State (sic),” he said.
