Inexpensive ‘N95-equivalent masks’ to be made by women SHGs in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR

21 June 2020 19:13 IST

District authorities coordinate the research, process for six-layer masks priced at ₹25

To meet the rising demand for N95 masks in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha’s Ganjam District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has started manufacturing “N95-equivalent masks” with the help of women self help groups (SHGs) in Ganjam district at a cost of only ₹25. The six-layer masks are made with non-woven “hot air” cotton, and hydrophilic and melt-down fabric layers for air filtration that keeps out viruses and bacteria.

Ganjam DRDA’s Project Director Siddharth Shankar Swain said 10,000 masks were being made in the first phase of the initiative.

Research by the DRDA team, with its active involvement in the production processes followed by women SHGs, have led to the development of very low-cost masks. Teams from the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society and the Odisha Livelihoods Mission are monitoring the production of the “N95-equivalent masks”.