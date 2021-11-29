Ineligible beneficiaries being struck off NFSA list in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

29 November 2021

State seeks inclusion of more families in food security purview

After the completion of an exercise for rectification of errors relating to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through mapping and seeding, the Congress Government in Rajasthan has launched action to strike off the families ineligible to get foodgrains under the scheme. The State has also sought inclusion of more families in the purview of food security.

Newly appointed Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said here on Saturday that the beneficiaries who had become financially empowered could voluntarily get their names removed from the NFSA list. This would help the poor and needy people get the foodgrains allocated under the scheme, he said.

Voluntary removal

No legal action would be taken against the financially well-off persons, Government employees and other ineligible persons who get their names removed as soon as possible, Mr. Khachariyawas said. The work of lifting and distribution of foodgrains allotted under NFSA and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be expedited in the districts with slow progress, he added.

The records related to over 7 lakh families in 95 blocks of the State were corrected during the first phase of mapping and seeding earlier this year, while the work for seeding of ration cards of about 9 lakh families getting the benefit of NFSA with their Jan Aadhaar cards was taken up during the second phase.