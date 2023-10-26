Indra Sena Reddy Nallu takes oath as Tripura Governor

October 26, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Agartala

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was sworn in on October 26 as the 20th Governor of Tripura.

He was administered the oath of office by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

"I thanked President Droupadi Murmu for reposing responsibility as the governor of Tripura. I will do my best to develop the State. I want to bring transparency, empowerment and accountability to the State of Tripura and will cooperate with the state government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha," he told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony.

Mr. Nallu, a senior BJP leader in Telangana and a three-time MLA of undivided Andhra Pradesh, succeeded Satyadev N. Arya.

Justices Sabyasachi Datta Purakayastha and Biswajit Palit also took oath as the judges of the High Court.

The number of judges in the High Court now rose to five, including the Chief Justice.

