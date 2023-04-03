ADVERTISEMENT

Indore temple tragedy: Drive launched to remove encroachments from religious complex, idols shifted

April 03, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Indore

After the tragedy last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under IPC Section 304

PTI

Rescue operation after the roof of a ‘bavdi’ (well) collapsed at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal, in Indore, on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four days after the stepwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore claimed 36 lives, the local administration on Monday morning launched a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex and moved the idols of deities to another shrine.

The operation was launched at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple complex in Patel Nagar area, Indore, in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of heavy police security and barricades were placed on roads leading to the temple, officials said.

Indore stepwell roof collapse death toll rises to 36

They said action was being taken to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises.

Meanwhile, a temple priest present on the spot said prayers were offered to idols at the temple according to rituals and they were shifted to Kantafod temple.

After the tragedy last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said.

Also read: If only he were allowed to have tea in peace: father of deceased in Indore stepwell mishap

The two accused are facing charges that they had got an unsafe construction work done by putting a roof over the stepwell, due to which 36 people lost their lives, the official said.

“The Indore Municipal Corporation had ordered the trust to remove the illegal construction at the temple complex, but the trust did not obey the order,” he said.

