Indore records 105 virus cases in a day

Indore recorded 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the steepest hike for the most populous city in Madhya Pradesh in a day.

The new cases included two residents of Assam, said Pravin Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer. While the condition of 13 patients who were undergoing treatment in Indore remained critical, 37 had died of the illness so far, Mr. Jadia said.

According to the officer, 37 patients have recovered from the illness in the city.

On Tuesday, 45 new cases were recorded in Madhya Pradesh, taking the count to 740. So far, 53 persons have died of the illness in the State. As many as 16 persons tested positive for the illness in Bhopal on the same day.

Meanwhile, 13 persons from the State Health Department and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, taking the count relating to the Department to 87. This makes up more than half of the total 158 cases in Bhopal.

On Monday, the Deputy Secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education had tested positive too. He is the fourth bureaucrat from the State to have contracted the disease.

