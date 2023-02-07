Indore court awards death penalty to man who brutally killed minor after abduction

February 07, 2023 01:05 am | Updated February 06, 2023 11:19 pm IST - RAIPUR

“This type of barbaric crime committed by the accused with the deceased innocent girl child can create indignation and hatred in the consciousness of any normal mind. The barbaric manner in which this crime has been committed by the accused by crossing the limits of inhumanity makes it clear that the accused is dangerous for the whole society, a canker for the society. It is not possible to rehabilitate him,“ an Indore court made the above remarks on Monday while awarding death penalty to a man who had on September 23, 2022 killed a seven-year-old girl by stabbing her 29 times after abducting her with the intention of committing sexual assault.

The incident took place when the victim was playing near her grandmother’s house in the Azad Nagar area of the city. The accused, Saddam, took her to his house in another locality but failed to sexually assault her after she raised an alarm. Enraged, he killed her. He was later arrested and booked for murder, abduction and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

‘Rarest of rare’

The court held that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category of crimes, and that there were aggravating, rather than mitigating circumstances.

“… to prevent a recurrence of this type of crime, it will be justified to punish him with the maximum punishment of death penalty so that the girls in the society can be safe and to award him with a lesser punishment will not be appropriate in the interest of the society and the interest of justice,” the order passed by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra reads.