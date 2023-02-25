Indore college principal set on fire by former student succumbs to injuries

February 25, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Indore

The Principal of B.M. College of Pharmacy in Indore, who was set on fire by a former student, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore on February 25 early morning, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane confirmed the death of the Principal of B. M. College of Pharmacy Prof. Vimukta Sharma. The incident occurred on Monday, when the accused, former student, Ashutosh Srivastava, poured petrol on the 49-year-old principal and then set her ablaze.

The victim ran towards the college building after which the staff extinguished the fire and rushed her to a hospital. During the incident, the accused also sustained burn injuries and tried to jump into a ditch, but was nabbed by the police. ASP Kankane said that a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and he was sent on a day police remand on Thursday.

District Collector Ilaya Raja T. also imposed NSA (National Security Act) against the accused Ashutosh Srivastava on Friday. Today, the accused will now be charged under IPC Section 302 (murder), ASP added.

Besides, Indore Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Birde said, "The family members of the Principal told police that Vimukta Sharma had submitted a written complaint against accused Ashutosh thrice to Assistant Sub Inspector Sanjeev Tiwari of Simrol police station. But he did not take any action. Taking action into the matter, ASI Tiwari was suspended on Thursday."

According to the police, the accused was enraged over not receiving the mark sheet and had also attacked a professor with a knife back in October last year.

Earlier, SP Bhagwat Singh Birde told the media, "Ashutosh Srivastava, a former student, poured petrol on the Principal of BM College, due to which she sustained 80% burn injuries, and she was undergoing treatment."

"We found that the student had failed in the seventh semester. In the eighth semester, he appeared for the exam and also passed, but didn't get the mark sheet. After the incident, he tried to commit suicide, but the police caught him. Strict action will be taken against him," SP then added.