Indore bangle seller arrested

26 August 2021 00:40 IST

A 25-year-old street vendor of bangles who was beaten up in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh a few days ago by a group of people has been arrested for allegedly touching a girl inappropriately and also for forgery, police said on Wednesday.

Taslim Ali was thrashed in Govind Nagar here on Sunday for using a `fake' name while selling bangles to women in the locality. Four persons were arrested in connection with the assault.

