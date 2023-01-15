IndiGo's Madurai-Delhi flight lands at Indore airport due to medical emergency, passenger dies: Official

January 15, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - INDORE

An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger's health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening, a senior official said.

After the flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 5.30 p.m., the passenger was taken to a private hospital nearby where doctors declared him brought dead, reported the official.

"As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Prabodh Chandra Sharma, director in-charge of the airport said.

"According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes," Mr. Sharma said.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 p.m.

A sub-inspector of the Aerodrome police station said the deceased was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.