IndiGo helps 227 Kenyans go home

IndiGo on Thursday operated two special relief flights bringing 227 Kenyan nationals to Mumbai from across the country, from where they were repatriated to Nairobi on a Kenyan Airways flight.

A Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight transferred 114 passengers, while a Chennai-Bangalore-Hyderabad-Mumbai one transferred 83 passengers.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to contribute in the evacuation efforts for Kenyan nationals from across the country to Mumbai, from where they were flown to Nairobi by Kenyan Airways. The charter was initiated in coordination with the Kenyan consulate and the Indian government.”

Willy Kipkorir Bett, high commissioner of Kenya to India, said the mobilisation was carried out in a professional manner, right from discussing the special requirements for passengers, to ensuring safety measures for COVID-19.

The transfer included 75 people from Delhi, 39 from Ahmedabad, 23 from Chennai, 28 from Bengaluru and 32 from Hyderabad.