Indigenous breeds of bovine animals being improved in Rajasthan

December 21, 2022 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan has launched a programme to improve indigenous breeds of bovine animals through the embryo transplant technique, which is expected to help increase milk production. The milk producers’ associations are assisting the State government in the task.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has also been involved in the accelerated breed improvement programme to establish pregnancies with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in cattle. The number of female cattle is likely to increase with the application of the new technique.

Animal Husbandry Secretary Krishna Kunal said here on Tuesday that a semen station could be opened in the State on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala for getting the benefits of the best milk-producing cattle breeds. The embryo transplant technique would be taken to farmers and cattle rearers through a comprehensive action plan, he said.

A presentation made on behalf of NDDB here stated that the IVF-based technique would facilitate the preparation of high-quality male and female embryos and their implantation in the females of native breeds as surrogate mothers. The technique also ensures the birth of female cattle most of the times.