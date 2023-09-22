India’s suspension of visa services in Canada stirs panic in Punjab

September 22, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As India on Thursday suspended visa services in Canada, anxiety has gripped people in Punjab, especially students who aspire to go to Canada. Political parties have also aired their concerns.

Students edgy

Sarbpriya Atri, a Sangrur-based immigration consultant told The Hindu that students, their families and other travellers to Canada are visibly edgy. “Parents who are planning to send their children to Canada in the upcoming session are worried, which is natural. Today, over a dozen parents visited me to know about the impact of the tension between the two nations. They are worried that visas will be rejected. As of now, there’s nothing much to worry about for students. However, if Canada retaliates and issues restrictions on visas then there would be a huge impact, especially on students in Punjab,” said Mr. Atri.

“The bigger concern for parents, whose children are already in Canada, is their safety and return to the homeland. Reports of gang violence in Canada has parents worried,” he added.

India has issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Canada, including students, to exercise utmost caution while travelling in the country.

Jagtar Chand of Mianwal Araian village in Jalandhar, whose daughter is already in Canada’s Brampton City for a three-year course in Computer Science, expressed concern about the ongoing tension between both countries. “I was planning to visit my daughter in Canada, but if visa restrictions are put in place it’s going to be tough. I am worried about my daughter as I don’t know how things will unfold in the days to come,” he said.

BLS Visa Application Centre, the private agency responsible for processing Indian visas for Canadian travellers stated on its website that for operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. The agency said it has carried a notice about the suspension of Indian visas for Canadians as per official requirements.

Punjabis in a panic

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the dispute with Canada. “Punjabis are in a state of panic due to deteriorating relations between the two countries,” he said, adding that he was also appealing to the Canadian government to resolve the issue.

Mr. Badal said he was receiving distress calls from Punjabis in Canada who were worried about travel to their homeland. He said students were apprehensive about their future. “There is a sense of panic and both governments should find a solution to this crisis as soon as possible”, he added.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the decision to suspend visa services for Canadians will badly impact Punjabis who have now taken Canadian citizenship. “A large number of Indian origin Canadians have families back home including elderly parents & siblings whom they visit during the festive season, hence I appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.