Watch | India's longest river ropeway opens for public

27 August 2020 21:23 IST

A video on India's longest river ropeway, connecting the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river, that recently opened in Guwahati

On August 24, India’s ‘longest’ river ropeway was unveiled in Guwahati. The ropeway was unveiled almost a year after it was completed.

The ₹56.08-crore ropeway project was assigned to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority in 2006. The 1.82 km bi-cable jig-back ropeway is built across river Brahmaputra.

It connects Kachari Ghat on the southern bank in the main city to North Guwahati. The ropeway also provides a breathtaking view of the Brahmaputra river

