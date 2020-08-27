Other States

Watch | India's longest river ropeway over Brahmaputra opens for public

On August 24, India’s ‘longest’ river ropeway was unveiled in Guwahati. The ropeway was unveiled almost a year after it was completed.

The ₹56.08-crore ropeway project was assigned to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority in 2006. The 1.82 km bi-cable jig-back ropeway is built across river Brahmaputra.

It connects Kachari Ghat on the southern bank in the main city to North Guwahati. The ropeway also provides a breathtaking view of the Brahmaputra river

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 9:24:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/indias-longest-river-ropeway-over-brahmaputra/article32453706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story