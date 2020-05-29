Watch | India's largest Railway yard under lockdown

29 May 2020 14:07 IST

A video on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction wearing a deserted look

Mughalsarai Junction, which was renamed and is officially known as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction is one of India's busiest railway stations.

Built in the 1860s, this is the largest railway marshaling yard in Asia.

But now, during the COVID-19 lockdown, it wears a deserted look.

