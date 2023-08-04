HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s image tarnished on global level, says Akhilesh

August 04, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: ANI

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the death of the ninth Cheetah in Kuno National Park, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said India’s image is being tarnished at the international level due to these deaths.

“Who is responsible for the death of the 9th cheetah in Kuno National Park? Where are all those who were busy promoting this event, considering it a symbol of the power of the BJP government? Due to this, India’s image is being tarnished internationally, as there is talk about their death in those countries where these animals came,” said Mr. Yadav.

Earlier, the SP chief described the deaths as administrative ‘murder’ and said the BJP, which brought them only for the political demonstration had the responsibility to provide a safe environment free from diseases and mutual conflicts.

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the death of one more adult cheetah, on Wednesday which was brought from Namibia in September last year, under Project Cheetah, an ambitious intercontinental cheetah translocation programme, initiated by India aimed to introduce African cheetahs in grassland habitats in India in an effort to re-establish the species which extincted from India in 1952.

Six adult cheetahs — all relocated from South Africa and Namibia — and three cubs born at Kuno National Park have died since March this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.