India’s foreign policy is not about taking sides but about strategic autonomy, says BJP spokesperson

Jaiveer Shergill says India has become an agenda-setter and is no more a camp follower

February 19, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Jaiveer Shergill. File.

Jaiveer Shergill. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has said India’s foreign policy is not about taking sides but about strategic autonomy and being a bridge.

Speaking in Chandigarh, Mr. Shergill, who returned from Germany after attending the recently concluded Munich Security Conference, said that during his speeches, he pointed out that now India’s foreign policy is not about taking sides but about strategic autonomy and being a bridge. Besides, India has become an agenda-setter and is no more a camp follower. The conference was attended by diplomats, leaders, and policymakers from across the globe.

“With a focus on Neighbourhood First Policy, becoming a net-security provider in Indo-Pacific, and working with the Middle East and West, India is playing on the front foot in all spheres. Also, the signing of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Responsible Supply Chain Initiative (RSCI), India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE Corridor), Indo-Pacific alliances, Free trade Agreements (FTAs), coupled with domestic initiatives like Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI Schemes), spending on infra and Make in India are accelerating India’s growth rate and countering supply chain vulnerabilities,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message is clear that India is on the side of peace, rule of law, progress, and clean environment.

