India’s extreme poverty level drops below 1%, says J. P. Nadda

December 29, 2022 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The level of extreme poverty in India has dropped below 1% while Indian economy is registering rapid growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday.

The BJP president came to Odisha on a one-day visit. He visited Jaleshpata in Kandhamal district where Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati was hacked to death by suspected left-wing extremists in 2008. His killing had led to one of Odisha’s worst incidents of communal violence in which Christians were at the receiving end. The BJP chief paid tribute to late Laxmanananda Saraswati. He addressed two public meetings at Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district and Banapur in Khordha district.

Stating that extreme poverty has fallen below 1%, Mr. Nadda said this was not the report of any Indian agency, but that of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This has happened because Prime Minister has given 5 kg of wheat, 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of dal to 80 crore population. Mr. Modi has ensured that no one in the country goes to bed on an empty stomach even as the country faces pandemic like COVID-19 and other natural disasters,” he said, adding that the Union Cabinet recently decided to extend the subsidised food scheme for people to 2023.

“The British had ruled India for 200 years. Now, the Indian economy has become the world’s fifth largest economy, overtaking United Kingdom,” said Mr. Nadda.

“India’s chemical industry is meeting demand of the world with 160% growth, the country’s ranking in mobile phone manufacturing has jumped to second place, automobile sector has taken us to fourth spot and Indian pharmaceutical sector is now supplying drugs to whole world,” said the BJP president.

“India had 3 crore people with bank accounts. But Jan-Dhan Yojana launched by Mr. Modi took the number of people with bank accounts to 46 crore. The scheme enabled people to avail benefit directly from government,” said Mr. Nadda.

He criticised the Naveen Patnaik government over the law and order situation. Odisha miserably failed to ensure women’s safety, said Mr. Nadda.

The BJP chief said Chief Minister Patnaik created a roadblock for 50 lakh people who could have benefited from Ayushman Yojana. Similarly, he said it was Modi government which ensured higher representation for Dalits and tribals in his Cabinet and other forums.

“The Modi government has 12 Dalit Ministers and eight from tribal communities. We have ensured tribals occupy the posts of Governor and Chief Minister. Who would have thought that a tribal woman would go on to occupy India’s highest constitutional position? Draupadi Murmu, the daughter of Odisha, is now our President,” he said.