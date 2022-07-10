Indians with foreign university degrees eligible for government jobs in Bihar

The General Administration Department of the State will accept valid degrees from those foreign universities that have been recognised by competent authorities in the respective countries and also by the Association of Indian Universities.

The General Administration Department of the State will accept valid degrees from those foreign universities that have been recognised by competent authorities in the respective countries and also by the Association of Indian Universities.

Indians with a degree from a recognized foreign university will now be eligible for government jobs in Bihar as the State government made changes to a rule that was proving to be a deterrent for such aspirants.

The State education department recently sought an opinion from the General Administration Department (GAD) regarding validity of foreign degrees possessed by such applicants, especially from Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University of Nepal.

“Intermediate, senior secondary, higher secondary examinations of the approved boards in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will also be accepted for the jobs if education has been pursued through the regular mode”Deepak Kumar SinghAdditional Chief Secretary (Education), Bihar

“Intermediate, senior secondary, higher secondary examinations of the approved boards in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will also be accepted for the jobs if education has been pursued through the regular mode,” said additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh. The GAD in a recent notification said, “It has been decided that an Indian citizen, including a native of Bihar, possessing a valid degree from a recognized foreign University, will now be eligible for applying for a government job in Bihar.” A gazette notification regarding this will soon be issued, said department officials.

Earlier in 2015, the State government had approved a similar Health Department proposal allowing a native of Bihar possessing MBBS degree from a foreign country to be eligible to get a job in government hospitals and medical colleges in the State.

Currently, the high school diploma or other qualifications pursued through online or distance education mode are not considered for equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), said an official. “The GAD will accept valid degrees from only those foreign universities that have been recognised by the competent authorities in its own country and also by the AIU,” the official added. The association evaluates the courses, syllabi, standards and credits of the foreign universities and equates them in relation to various courses offered by Indian universities.