Indian, U.S. fighter jets take part in joint exercise at West Bengal's Kalaikunda

April 24, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Kalaikunda (West Bengal)

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

PTI

Indian Air Force personnel pose for a photo during the ‘Cope India 2023’, a joint air exercise between India and U.S. Air Force, at Kalaikunda Force Station, in West Midnapore district, on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district,” an official said on April 24.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise. The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

