HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian, U.S. fighter jets take part in joint exercise at West Bengal's Kalaikunda

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

April 24, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Kalaikunda (West Bengal)

PTI
Indian Air Force personnel pose for a photo during the ‘Cope India 2023’, a joint air exercise between India and U.S. Air Force, at Kalaikunda Force Station, in West Midnapore district, on April 24, 2023.

Indian Air Force personnel pose for a photo during the ‘Cope India 2023’, a joint air exercise between India and U.S. Air Force, at Kalaikunda Force Station, in West Midnapore district, on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district,” an official said on April 24.

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise. The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.