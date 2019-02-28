‘Indian Sign Language dictionary must be made liberally available’

The Goa disability sector on Wednesday welcomed the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment initiative to launch the 2nd Edition of Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary.

The dictionary is brought out by Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

At the same time, the stakeholders said that the dictionary needs to be distributed across at least the government nodal departments/agencies meant for the Persons with disability (PswD), other government department offices and agencies across the country, so that persons with hearing and speech impairment can communicate and get responses for their issues and problems when they approach authorities.

The first edition of the dictionary with 3000 words was launched on March 31 last year. With the second edition, the dictionary now has 6000 words under the categories of academic, legal, medical, technical and everyday terms.

The ISL Dictionary is also available on ISLRTC's YouTube channel. Around 1000 videos have been uploaded already.

The dictionary is intended to serve as a resource for ISL teachers, ISL learners, teachers of the hearing impaired, interpreters, parents of hearing-impaired children, and researchers. Hearing-impaired persons will benefit from this dictionary since they can look up information about a particular sign and its English/Hindi equivalents. The dictionary includes total 6000 words under the categories of academic, legal, medical, technical and everyday terms. It has been made with the involvement of the hearing impaired community, by giving due consideration to their suggestions and understanding. The videos contain the sign, the English term for the sign and pictures where relevant. A word list is also given with the English and Hindi equivalents of the signs.