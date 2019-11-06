Indian cow’s milk has gold, says BJP leader

The BJP’s chief in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, has said that the hump of Indian cows could produce gold.

Speaking at an event on Monday organised by the Ghosh community in Bardhaman on the welfare of cows, he said, “Foreign cows are not mothers but aunties.”

“The special characteristic of Indian cow milk is that it has gold in it. The hump of cow has a blood vessel in it which can produce gold as sunray touches the hump. That is a reason why milk of desi cows is a little yellow,” he said.

He further added that “foreign cows like Jerseys” produce impure milk unlike Indian cows and that the milk of such cows should not be used in Hindu rituals.