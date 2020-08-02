Watch | Indian businessman converts office into COVID-19 ward

02 August 2020 13:38 IST

A video on an office space that has been converted into a COVID-19 ward

An office space has been converted into a coronavirus ward facility in Surat. It has a capacity of 85 beds to provide free treatment for the poor. Kadar Shaikh, a businessman, had recovered from COVID-19 himself. The rising number of cases in Surat prompted him to donate the space.

