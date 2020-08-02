Other States

Watch | Indian businessman converts office into COVID-19 ward

The Hindu Net Desk 02 August 2020 13:38 IST
Updated: 02 August 2020 13:38 IST

A video on an office space that has been converted into a COVID-19 ward

An office space has been converted into a coronavirus ward facility in Surat. It has a capacity of 85 beds to provide free treatment for the poor. Kadar Shaikh, a businessman, had recovered from COVID-19 himself. The rising number of cases in Surat prompted him to donate the space.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National Videos Multimedia Other States
Surat
Gujarat
health treatment
health
disease
viral diseases