Indian Army constructs river bridge in 6 days

The Hindu Bureau September 01, 2022 17:04 IST

A video on the bailey bridge in Madhya Pradesh that the Indian army constructed in 6 days

Indian Army achieved a remarkable feat by constructing a bridge in 6 days. The construction of the bailey bridge over Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh was completed by the Indian Army Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps on August 31. The 145-year-old bridge had collapsed in April due to heavy vehicle traffic. A heavy load class 90-feet-long bridge was laid by the Indian Army engineers. The construction of this bridge will restore the connectivity on NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul



