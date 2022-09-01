Other States

Indian Army constructs river bridge in 6 days

| Video Credit: ANI

Indian Army achieved a remarkable feat by constructing a bridge in 6 days.

The construction of the bailey bridge over Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh was completed by the Indian Army Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps on August 31.

The 145-year-old bridge had collapsed in April due to heavy vehicle traffic.

A heavy load class 90-feet-long bridge was laid by the Indian Army engineers.

The construction of this bridge will restore the connectivity on NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Madhya Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2022 5:05:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/indian-army-constructs-river-bridge-in-6-days/article65836118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY