Indian Army conducts Anti Tank Guided Missile field firing test at Teesta Range

The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing was conducted at Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal from February 20 to February 28.

February 29, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Sikkim

ANI
A glimpse of the precision firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) by the Eastern Command amidst the arid expanse of the Teesta Field Firing Range, West Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing was conducted at Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal from February 20 to February 28, a defence official said.

According to the defence release, more than 1500 personnel from various units of the Infantry and Mechanised Infantry Battalion participated in the command-level training exercise.The firing was conducted under the aegis of the Trishakti Corps and more than 260 missiles were fired to achieve the target of One Missile and Tank

According to the release by the defence, firing was conducted keeping in view the tactical scenarios on the battlefield in which tanks have played a major role. The ATGM detachments fired from various modes that they might have to adopt based on the tactical situation.

These included firing from various vehicles, including the recently inducted indigenous light strike vehicle, and firing by ground-based detachments. Engagement of targets by detachments inserted by helicopters was also practiced, the release added.

Further, the release said, the firing was witnessed by the GOC, Trishakti Corps. He applauded the troops for their professional excellence and operational readiness and exhorted them to gain excellence in this important weapon.

