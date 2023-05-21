Indian Army, Assam Rifles ensure protection to vehicles on national highway in violence-hit Manipur

May 21, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Imphal

As the state of essential supplies in violence-hit Manipur began to dwindle and reach critical levels, the India Army and Assam Rifles have been working in close coordination with utmost synergy to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, officials said.

Towards this, Army and Assam Rifles in conjunction with the state government, Manipur Police and CAPFs have been working in close coordination and synergy to assure protection to vehicles via NH 37, "The Lifeline of Manipur".

Also Read | Manipur violence | Show restraint, Supreme Court tells Manipur constitutional authorities

"At any given point of time while the movement of vehicles is being undertaken prophylactic Area Domination Patrols of Army and Assam Rifles, Quick Reaction Teams operating from Company Operating Bases located astride NH 37, aerial surveillance by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Cheetah Helicopters, Companies of CRPF, Manipur Police personnel from five police stations along with persons from India Reserve Battalion are tasked to ensure security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37," Indian Army said. Further, to guarantee dedicated security, vehicles are also accompanied by Quick Reaction Teams of Manipur Police and CRPF.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Indian Army, the movement on NH 37 commenced with effect on May 15 and is a result of tedious planning and synergy at the grassroot level.

In Focus podcast | What is behind the eruption of communal violence in Manipur?

"Security Forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur," the Army officials said.

Earlier on May 18, the India Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, informed Indian Army officials.

According to the Indian Army, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials.

Also Read | Manipur unrest | The embers of Meitei-Kuki conflict still glow

In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials. "Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced from 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted SpearCorps Indian Army.

Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down. As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.