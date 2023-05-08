May 08, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Jaipur

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a routine training sortie near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on May 8, the IAF said in a statement.

The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft, sustaining minor injuries. Police officials said at least two civilians were killed and as many were injured on the ground, according to PTI.

In a statement, the IAF said, “The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash also said the pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

(With PTI inputs)