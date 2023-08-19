INDIA will undo Assam delimitation injustice through 2024 polls: TMC

August 19, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) intends to undo the “delimitation injustice” in Assam by uprooting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), starting with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the State unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (August 16) gave her assent to the Election Commission’s (EC) final order on the delimitation of Parliament and Assembly seats in Assam. The number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats were unchanged at 14 and 126 respectively, but most constituencies were reshaped allegedly to increase the chances of the BJP’s victory.

“It is too late to do anything about the delimitation except for knocking at the Supreme Court’s door, but that will take a long time. We believe INDIA can channel the anger of many political parties, communities, and ethnic groups against this delimitation of injustice to teach the BJP a lesson via the 2024 polls,” former MP and TMC’s national spokesperson, Ripun Bora told journalists.

He said the EC ignored the Opposition political parties, organisations, and individuals who opposed the delimitation draft and pushed the BJP’s agenda through.

Mr. Bora said that INDIA in Assam has 12 constituents unlike 26 at the national level but each has a sizeable number of sympathisers and voters to give BJP a tough time in the 2024 polls.

“We are appealing to the people unhappy with the delimitation exercise to come together to wipe the BJP out in the Lok Sabha polls. If we defeat the BJP, we can go for another delimitation reflecting the hopes and aspirations of all communities in 2026,” he said.

The TMC leader said the constituents of INDIA in Assam have been gelling well toward the common goal of uprooting the BJP and saving Assam from its divisive designs.

He also advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look inward apart from digging up past alleged scams of leaders of political parties that are opposed to the BJP or the Hindutva brigade.

“The Prime Minister should come clean on seven scams the latest Comptroller and Auditor General report has revealed. These include the Bharat Mana, Dwarka Expressway, Ayushman Bharat, and Ayodhya Development Project,” Mr. Bora said.

