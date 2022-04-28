India too diverse to have a national language, says Omar Abdullah

“If the Indian currency note gives space to all languages, then it’s understood that we are more than just one language, culture and religion”

“If the Indian currency note gives space to all languages, then it’s understood that we are more than just one language, culture and religion”

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said India is too diverse a country to have a national language.

“The idea of India is that it gives space to everybody. If the Indian currency note gives space to all languages, then it’s understood that we are more than just one language, culture and religion,” the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir said.

Speaking of slogans outside mosques, Mr. Abdullah asked, “How would one feel when he listens to ‘ Iss muluk mein rehna hai, Jai Shri Ram kehna’ (if you want to stay in this country, you have to say Jai Shri Ram)? How would one feel when the houses of Muslims are bulldozed?”

Mr. Abdullah said he understands that politicians do or say things for political motives but, “how would one feel when TV anchors onboard a bulldozer suggest that only the roof but not walls have been dismantled?”

“There is a sentiment attached. Those who are expected to be impartial take a very partial position. TV anchors pass remarks like ‘will we have to import more bulldozers or make them in India’,” he remarked.