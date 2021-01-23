India should have four rotating capitals including Kolkata, says Mamata

Mamata Banerjee called for a change in attitude towards the States.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday raised questions on why should there be one capital in the country at Delhi and suggested that there should be four rotating capitals. The Chief Minister made the proposition addressing a gathering after participating in a road show to mark the 125 th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Why shouldn’t Kolkata be capital of the country, this I am saying because of our contribution to the freedom struggle.. I will again urge the Centre that India should have four capitals one in south, one in north, one in east and in north eastern… And Sudip da (Leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha Sudip Banerjee) you should demand that Parliament sessions should be held in rotating manner in each of the four places,” Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said, “We are not parochial we are saying it for everyone” and added why in the south a capital will not come up in south at Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Karnataka, in the north at Uttar Pradesh , Punjab and Rajasthan similarly in the east in Kolkata.

Ms Banerjee called for a change in attitude towards the States. “The attitude needs to be changed... One leader one nation, one ration card one nation. One political party one nation what is the valuation (sic),” she said.

On the 125th birth anniversary Netaji, the Chief Minister had targeted the Centre of doing away with Planning Commission, which she claimed was a legacy of Netaji. Even as the Chief Minister shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day at an event at Victoria Memorial, the Chief Minister also criticized the Union Ministry of Culture decision to observe the day as Parakram Divas (Day of Courage).

“I do not understand Parakram whether it is Hindi word Bengali word or an English word, but we understand that Netaji was the greatest Desh Nayak (hero of the nation). Therefore, we are observing the day as Desh Nayak Dibas ( Day of Leader of Nation),” Ms Banerjee said. She said that the term Desh Nayak was given to Netaji by Rabindranath Tagore.

Earlier in the day Chief Minister visited Netaji Research Bureau, the ancestral house of Netaji and participated in a road show from Netaji statue at Shaymbazar crossing to another statue of the national icon on Red Road.