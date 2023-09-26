India patronising Kuki extremists: Meitei outfit

September 26, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

New Delhi has permitted Kuki armed groups to carry out a campaign of terror with a legal framework, a Meitei extremist organisation has said.

The patronage, protection, and assistance received by the Kuki armed groups make the involvement of the Indian government and its security forces in state-sponsored terrorism apparent, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) said in a statement marking the 45th raising day of its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army on Monday.

Also read | Every act of silence amplifies the horrors in Manipur

“The actions of the Kuki armed groups involving attacks, killings, atrocities, and heinous crimes against the civilians were not limited to a short period. Rather, they were premeditated and organised over an extended time,” M.M. Ngouba, the acting president of RPF said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These reprehensible activities have been ongoing for an extended duration, making it increasingly difficult for them to conceal their true intentions, supported by a wealth of evidence,” he said.

Manipur has been burning since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities, leaving more than 170 people dead and 60,000 displaced.

Meitei organisations in the State’s Imphal Valley have been blaming the armed forces, specifically the Assam Rifles, for being partial to the Kuki groups and preventing the Manipur Police from conducting raids against them.

The “patronage” of Kuki armed groups, as alleged by the RPF, refers to the Centre’s suspension of operations (SoO) pact with two Kuki-Zo umbrella organisations in 2008. There are 24 outfits comprising about 2,200 members in these two umbrella bodies.

Meitei groups such as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) have accused the SoO groups of fuelling the ethnic violence in order to protect their poppy fields and narcotics business. The Kuki-Zo communities have made similar accusations, claiming the Meitei extremist groups have added firepower to the ethnic battle.

There are at least six Meitei outfits, referred to as Valley-Based Insurgent Groups, whose members had been pushed into Myanmar by the security forces over the past decade. Armed forces officials said many have sneaked back into the Imphal Valley during the ethnic clashes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT