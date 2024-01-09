INDIA partners strike discordant note in NE

January 09, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Two key partners of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance in the northeast seem to have struck a discordant note.

The Meghalaya unit of Congress said it was not keen on tying up with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Lok Sabha polls a few months away. Meghalaya has two parliamentary constituencies.

“We have told our central leadership that we do not favour an alliance with the TMC for the upcoming elections,” MP and Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H. Pala said in Tura on Monday.

He also said the Trinamool seemed to have gone quiet in Meghalaya after the Assembly elections almost a year ago. Congress and Trinamool won five seats each in the February 2023 State elections.

Less than a week ago, the Trinamool was critical of Congress during the elections to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam. The elections were held on Monday.

During the campaign, Trinamool leader Sushmita Dev said the Opposition alliance was in a weak position in the council because of an “understanding” between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the local level.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in the council.