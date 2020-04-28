India on radar for Asia-Pacific project on ‘animal disease detectives’

India is on the radar of a consortium of veterinary scientists established to train a new general of ‘animal disease detectives’ in the Asia-Pacific region amid the coronavirus crisis.

The $4.3 million programme currently involves 11 countries in the region – Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

The three-year programme is funded by the Indo-Pacific Centre for Health Security at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“A year after African swine fever wiped out more than a quarter of the global pig population and with more than 200,000 people dead from COVID-19, equipping veterinarians with the tools for disease outbreak investigation and surveillance has never been more important,” said programme leader Navneet Dhand, an Associate Professor in Veterinary Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Sydney.

“The coronavirus outbreak has underlined how urgent this work is. The majority of emerging infectious diseases, such as coronaviruses, are zoonotic: they spread from animals to humans,” added Mr. Dhand, who heads the consortium of more than 40 experts from veterinary schools across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific.

Researchers, however, said that while this coronavirus has its origins in animal transfer, there is no evidence the virus can be contracted from pets or other animals.

“We are looking to expand to India and are already collaborating with epidemiologists in India. We are preparing a project proposal for submission to the Australia India Council to develop a strategic plan for establishing a similar training programme in India,” Mr. Dhand told The Hindu via email.

Although the Australia India Council call for proposals has been postponed due to COVID-19, the consortium has developed collaborations with the National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology in Bengaluru and the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai for stronger investigation and surveillance of animal diseases.

“To protect humans from these diseases, we must look for pathogens and disease ‘upstream’ in domestic animals and wildlife before they spread to the human population,” Mr. Dhand said.

Consortium experts said trans-boundary animal diseases that travel quickly across borders and zoonotic diseases are increasing in frequency due to a range of factors. These include population growth, urbanisation, land-use change, encroachment into wild habitats and increasing global air travel.

“These diseases can spread rapidly across borders and have huge economic and health impacts. We are finding this out right now with coronavirus,” Mr. Dhand said.

The ‘detective’ model will see the consortium engaging with government animal health authorities and educators in the Asia-Pacific region for strengthening the capacity to detect, respond, control and prevent animal disease outbreaks that could affect human health, animal health and farmer livelihoods.