India, Myanmar officials to meet on Jan. 5 to discuss border trade

A high-level meeting of the government officials of India and Myanmar will be held on January 5, 2021 at Yangon, Myanmar, to take stock of the business situation at Moreh, India’s border town.
The meeting will hammer out an agreement between the two countries on early resumption of the suspended border trade. This was disclosed by R.K. Ranjan, MP from Manipur, during a seminar.
He said that “due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the border trade was suspended from April. Trade between the two countries was slashed by 40%. Over 70% of the 1,700 workers who used to earn a comfortable income out of the border trade legalised in 1995 had migrated”.
He gave an assurance that the summary of the seminar would be presented to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren and other high officials of the Union government. Other officials and traders made various suggestions on how to resume the trade.
Though the international gates were closed, some persons have been smuggling contraband goods such as drugs, gold bars, foreign cigarettes and electronic gadgets. Police commandos and personnel of Assam Rifles have been arresting the smugglers along with the banned items almost every week.
As the foreign goods cannot be brought to Imphal in large quantities, prices of these popular items had become extortionate in all the Northeastern States.
Officials said that the outcome of the Yangon meeting will have a direct bearing on the moribund legalised border trade at Moreh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath